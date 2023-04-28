Three profiteers held,fine imposed on 12

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers and imposed fine on 12 accused over profiteering in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points, including Chak 47- NB and Phularwan, and found three shopkeepers, Kmaran, Faisal and Shoukat,involved in violations and got registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also imposed the fine on twelve profiteers.