Three project started to generate energy from waste materials: Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that three projects had been started to generate energy from waste which would not only make Karachi clean but also create sources of energy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that three projects had been started to generate energy from waste which would not only make Karachi clean but also create sources of energy.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the Mayor said that Sindh was the first province in Pakistan that got energy from waste. Where this project has been started, we want to ensure the development of the city and take steps to solve the problems as soon as possible, he said.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Naseemuddin Mirani, Project Director SWIP Zubair Ahmed Channa, officials of Green Waste Energy, Khan Renewable Energy and Engroee energy besides Karamullah Waqasi Spokesperson for Political Affairs for Mayor, Dil Muhammad, General Secretary PPP Central District Javed Mureed, Chairman UC and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi told the officials of the companies that the public had high expectations from us, so complete the feasibility study and process of generating energy from waste as soon as possible.

In this regard, the briefing given by the companies on the timeline of the project was not satisfactory. The Mayor said to revise the timeline of completion of the project and give another briefing within a week and tell how long the project will be completed in phases.

According to details, Green Waste Energy will produce synthetic gas from waste, while Khan Renewable Company will generate 45 megawatts of electricity from waste and Engro Energy company is working on a project to produce RDF, while the companies have been allotted space at the landfill site Jam Chakro and Gondpas for the project.