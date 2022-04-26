UrduPoint.com

Three PTI Leaders Arrested After Cancellation Of Bail Plea In Sindh House Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Three leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including two members of the National Assembly (MNAs), were arrested after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled their interim bail in the Sindh House attack case

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision on the interim bail petitions filed by PTI Youth Wing's leader Ray Tanveer, and MNAs Faheem Khan and Attaullah.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that his clients wanted to go to the Sindh House but they were stopped forcibly.

The case registered against them was baseless.

The state counsel, however, apprised the court that the accused along with their followers attacked the Sindh House and damaged its building. The police said they wanted to arrest the accused for more investigation.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the interim bails of the accused, who were arrested from outside the courtroom.

