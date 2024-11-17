Three PTI office bearers resign over protest call concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The call for a protest on November 24 in Islamabad has created rifts among the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) as a single day, three of its office bearers in Peshawar tendered their resignations here.

According to the development on Sunday, senior vice president PTI Peshawar City, Jan Khalid, General Secretary Taqdeer Ali and senior vice president Peshawar East, Malak Aslam quitted their positions for not being on the same page with the party on the protest call.

However, the district president of the party has made new appointments on these seats and said that there were no differences in the party.

He said resignations were a routine matter and new office bearers have been assigned the responsibilities.

On the other hand, some party sources said that the district party leadership was busy persuading the dissidents to step back from their decision.