Three PTI Workers Apply Interim Bail In Attack On Jail Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Three PTI workers named in the case of forcible entry into the jail and damage to the government property on Friday applied for interim bail in the ATC court.

Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned further hearing on the petitions till March 9 and sought records from the police.

According to police, PTI workers identified as Irfan Saleem, Sajjad Bangash and Allama Iqbal tried to enter the Central Jail here during the Jail Bharu Movement of PTI and caused chaos for several hours.

The police had registered a case against the accused under four sections including terrorism.

