Three public holidays announced in AJK on account of Eid ul Azha

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced three public holidays on account of the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Azha from June 17 to June 19, 2024 (from Monday to Wednesday), according to an official notification issued by the AJK government on Friday.

