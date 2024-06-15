Three Public Holidays Announced In AJK On Account Of Eid Ul Azha
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced three public holidays on account of the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Azha from June 17 to June 19, 2024 (from Monday to Wednesday), according to an official notification issued by the AJK government on Friday.
APP/ahr/378
