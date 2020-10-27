UrduPoint.com
Three QAU Departments Sealed After Covid-19 Cases Surfaced

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Three QAU departments sealed after Covid-19 cases surfaced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat Monday sealed three departments of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) including Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry (BCH) and Bachelor of business Administration after emergence of five positive coronavirus cases there.

"The local police shall cordon off the sealed departments' premises pursuant to this order to ensure the safety of public at large and to limit further spread of the virus," he said in a notification.

He directed to perform the COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff and students, besides ensuring strict implementation of the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Whereas, all close contacts of those who contracted the virus would be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

