Open Menu

Three Quack Clinics Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Three quack clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration sealed three quack clinics in Sillanwali tehsil here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Gill, accompanied by Deputy District Health Officer Dr.

Abdul Rehman, during a targeted crackdown, raided and sealed three illegal clinics including Hayat Clinic/Pharmacy at Sobhagha, Al-Rehman Maternity Home at Shahnikdar, and a dental clinic at Shahnikdar.

The accused -- Muhammad Hayat, Samar Hayat, Sajid Mehmood, and Muhammad Ghazanfar Abbas, were practicing without valid medical qualifications.

Cases were registered against them.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

12 minutes ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

19 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

35 minutes ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

53 minutes ago
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

54 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

54 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai

54 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition

54 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates renews commitment to developm ..

United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Ita ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan