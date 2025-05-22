Three quack clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The district administration sealed three quack clinics in Sillanwali tehsil here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Gill, accompanied by Deputy District Health Officer Dr.

Abdul Rehman, during a targeted crackdown, raided and sealed three illegal clinics including Hayat Clinic/Pharmacy at Sobhagha, Al-Rehman Maternity Home at Shahnikdar, and a dental clinic at Shahnikdar.

The accused -- Muhammad Hayat, Samar Hayat, Sajid Mehmood, and Muhammad Ghazanfar Abbas, were practicing without valid medical qualifications.

Cases were registered against them.