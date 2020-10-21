Three Quack Clinics Sealed In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:15 PM
The health department sealed three quack clinics in different parts on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The health department sealed three quack clinics in different parts on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the health department said Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im with his team checked various clinics and medical stores.
The team sealed Shama Clinic & Maternity Home, Rafiq Clinic in Ghulam Muhammad Abadand Shabbir Clinic in Marzi Pura.
The cases have also been forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission.