Three Quack Clinics Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The health department sealed three quack clinics in different parts on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the health department said Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im with his team checked various clinics and medical stores.

The team sealed Shama Clinic & Maternity Home, Rafiq Clinic in Ghulam Muhammad Abadand Shabbir Clinic in Marzi Pura.

The cases have also been forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

More Stories From Pakistan

