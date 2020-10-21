Three quack clinics sealed in faisalabad

The health department sealed three quack clinics in different parts on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The health department sealed three quack clinics in different parts on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the health department said Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im with his team checked various clinics and medical stores.

The team sealed Shama Clinic & Maternity Home, Rafiq Clinic in Ghulam Muhammad Abadand Shabbir Clinic in Marzi Pura.

The cases have also been forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission.