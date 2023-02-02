Three quacks booked, clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Three quacks were booked while their clinics were also sealed in a crackdown launched by health department, here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, a team headed by deputy district officer health Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed three quack's clinics including Zeeshan Waseem in Manzoor Colony, Muhammad Saleem in Satellite Town, A block and Amjad Hanif in Ijaz Plaza, Block A Satellite Town besides recovering huge quantity of illegal medicines from their shops.

The team also sent the challans to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.