Three quacks' clinics sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Rana Abdul Wajid sealed clinics of three quacks in different parts of Jaranwala during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Health Department said on Sunday that DDHO, along with Drug Inspector Ammar Yasir and others, conducted surprise checking of various clinics and medical stores and found three clinics being run by non-qualified persons in Chak No 277-GB and Chak No 363-GB.

The DDHO sealed these clinics including Rehmat Poly Clinic, Punjab General Welfare and Ali Medicare Clinic and forwarded their cases to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.