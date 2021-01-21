Three quacks' clinics sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khanewal Health department launched crackdown against quacks and sealed three quacks' clinics here on Thursday.

Deputy District Health Officer Mian Channu Dr Muhammad Asif , after receiving complaints on PM Pakistan Citizen Portal raided and sealed two clinics Saeedi Medical complex and Maternity home at Jandiali bangla and Muhammad Asif clinic at Chak No 99/15-L.

The cases were also sent to Punjab healthcare commission.

It is worth mentioning here that the crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores was continued across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officials to take stern action against those playing with lives of people as they didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /qbs-sak