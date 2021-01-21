UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Quacks' Clinics Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three quacks' clinics sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khanewal Health department launched crackdown against quacks and sealed three quacks' clinics here on Thursday.

Deputy District Health Officer Mian Channu Dr Muhammad Asif , after receiving complaints on PM Pakistan Citizen Portal raided and sealed two clinics Saeedi Medical complex and Maternity home at Jandiali bangla and Muhammad Asif clinic at Chak No 99/15-L.

The cases were also sent to Punjab healthcare commission.

It is worth mentioning here that the crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores was continued across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officials to take stern action against those playing with lives of people as they didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /qbs-sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Khanewal

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

3 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

20 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

22 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

26 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.