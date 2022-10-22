Three quacks' clinics sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :District health department here on Saturday sealed three clinics of quacks.

According to official sources, a team headed by deputy district officer health Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Chak No 90-SB and Chak no 97-SB and found three quacks- Ali Raza, Talib Hussain and Shahid were running clinics without having drug license.

The deputy district officer sealed the clinics and sent their challans to PunjabHealthcare Commission for further action.