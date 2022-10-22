UrduPoint.com

Three Quacks' Clinics Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Three quacks' clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :District health department here on Saturday sealed three clinics of quacks.

According to official sources, a team headed by deputy district officer health Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Chak No 90-SB and Chak no 97-SB and found three quacks- Ali Raza, Talib Hussain and Shahid were running clinics without having drug license.

The deputy district officer sealed the clinics and sent their challans to PunjabHealthcare Commission for further action.

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia to chase 200 against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

2 hours ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

2 hours ago
 Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imra ..

Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zeal ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.