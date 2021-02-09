UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Railway Police Officials Among Five Injured In Brawl

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Three railway police officials among five injured in brawl

Five people including three officials of railways police were injured in a brawl at old GT road here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Five people including three officials of railways police were injured in a brawl at old GT road here on Tuesday.

According to details, railway police had sealed 187 shops established at the railways land at Old GT road, Renala Khurd for not paying rent to the department.

The occupants of shops opened shops by breaking seals.

Taking action, the railways police again started to seal shops when a mob of shopkeepers attacked the railways police and injured three of them. During the brawl, a woman and another person were also wounded.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rent Road Renala Khurd Women

Recent Stories

Govt determined to stop cycle of corruption in Sen ..

2 minutes ago

1.3 kg drugs recovered in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Anwar Mustafa posted as Principal Sindh Prisons In ..

2 minutes ago

HEC asks universities' faculty to submit research ..

6 minutes ago

Three member Committee formed to probe death of jo ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves show-cause notices to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.