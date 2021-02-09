Three railway police officials among five injured in brawl

Five people including three officials of railways police were injured in a brawl at old GT road here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Five people including three officials of railways police were injured in a brawl at old GT road here on Tuesday.

According to details, railway police had sealed 187 shops established at the railways land at Old GT road, Renala Khurd for not paying rent to the department.

The occupants of shops opened shops by breaking seals.

Taking action, the railways police again started to seal shops when a mob of shopkeepers attacked the railways police and injured three of them. During the brawl, a woman and another person were also wounded.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.