Three railways employees suspended over negligence in Lahore

The Pakistan Railways administration suspended three employees over negligence which led to incident of fire in luggage van

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration suspended three employees over negligence which led to incident of fire in luggage van.

According to a notification issued here on Friday,Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Lahore division Zainab Munawar,In-charge guard and Chief Parcel Supervisor were suspended for negligence.

It was stated that a few days ago,the fire broke out in luggage van of Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express train near Renala Khurd.