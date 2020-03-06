Three Railways Employees Suspended Over Negligence In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration suspended three employees over negligence which led to incident of fire in luggage van.
According to a notification issued here on Friday,Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Lahore division Zainab Munawar,In-charge guard and Chief Parcel Supervisor were suspended for negligence.
It was stated that a few days ago,the fire broke out in luggage van of Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express train near Renala Khurd.