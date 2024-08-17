Three Rape Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Thikriwala police have arrested three rape accused on the orders of the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a woman of Lahore had filed a complaint that accused Imran alias Mani Odh and his 3-4 unidentified accomplices subjected her to gang-rape when she along with her boyfriend Muhammad Waseem was staying the Havailey of his friend, Abdur Raheem at Chak No.
275-JB, while waiting for a bus to travel to Lahore on August 14.
Receiving information, CPO Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to immediately arrest the culprits. Therefore, a special team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested three accused including Waseem, Usman and Akmal while the remaining accused are still at large and they would be nabbed shortly, the spokesman added.
