Three rape convict sent to jail for eight years

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A session court in Attock on Tuesday handed down eight years' rigorous imprisonment to three persons after they were proven guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro town of Attock on October 5, 2019.

Zafar Iqbal Sial, Additional Sessions Judge, who is also a judge of the special court pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. According to the verdict, the convicted Danaish Ali, Imran Ahmed and Zohaib Ali were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment besides being imposed a fine worth Rs 0.1 million each.

During the hearing of the case, after the arguments were presented, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment with hard labour under Section 377, 377-B and 367-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and a fine of Rs 0.1 million.