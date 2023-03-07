UrduPoint.com

Three Rape Convict Sent To Jail For Eight Years

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Three rape convict sent to jail for eight years

A session court in Attock on Tuesday handed down eight years' rigorous imprisonment to three persons after they were proven guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro town of Attock on October 5, 2019

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A session court in Attock on Tuesday handed down eight years' rigorous imprisonment to three persons after they were proven guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro town of Attock on October 5, 2019.

Zafar Iqbal Sial, Additional Sessions Judge, who is also a judge of the special court pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. According to the verdict, the convicted Danaish Ali, Imran Ahmed and Zohaib Ali were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment besides being imposed a fine worth Rs 0.1 million each.

During the hearing of the case, after the arguments were presented, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment with hard labour under Section 377, 377-B and 367-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and a fine of Rs 0.1 million.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Attock Hazro October Criminals 2019 From Million Court Labour

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

11 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

7 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

23 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

35 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.