Three real brothers crushed to death by oil tanker in Rajanpur

Three real brothers among two minor-aged were crushed to death by an oil tankers at Indus highway near Khetran mor, rescuers said

Victims including Shehzad 16, Ashiq 9, and Mithal 5, were moving from Rajanpur to Kot Mithan on their motorbike struck badly with the oil tanker coming head-on, killing them on spot.

Rescue team shifted dead bodies to DHQ hospital.

DPO Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah told APP that oil tanker driver was arrested, with investigation started after taking the vehicle into custody.