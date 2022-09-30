Three refilling outlets sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The civil defense department in a crackdown against LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) sealed three shops and registered cases against shopkeepers on Friday.

Civil Defense Officer Mahmood Gill said here that department teams during inspection sealed shops of Muhammad Yasin in Warispura, Muhammad Raza and Shafaqat Ali in Abdullah stop.

The teams registered cases against shopkeepers and seized cylinders, scales and refilling machines.