Three remanded in custody over throwing egg, ink on SAPM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday handed over three PML-N workers, involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, to police on a three-day physical remand.

The Old Anarkali police produced the accused- Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar in district courts here.

The police stated before the court that the accused were arrested from the Lahore High Court after they threw egg and ink on SAPM Shahbaz Gill when he came to appear in a case on Monday.

The police submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations and pleaded with the court for grant of physical remand for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on a three-day physical remand till March 18, while reviewing the record. The court directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of their physical remand.

Old Anarkali police had on March 16 registered a case against the accused over throwing egg and ink on the SAPM. LHC DSP Security Absar Ahmad had filed the complaint with the police for the purpose.