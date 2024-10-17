Open Menu

Three Reports Of Interior Committee Presented In Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate

As many as three reports of standing committee on interior were presented in the Senate on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) As many as three reports of standing committee on interior were presented in the Senate on

Thursday.

The reports were presented by Senator Shahadat Awan in the House on behalf of Chairman of the Standing Committee Faisal Saleem Rehman.

The reports included the bill further to amend the prevention of smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the bill further to amend Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the bill to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment), Bill, 2024.

Related Topics

Senate 2018

Recent Stories

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

22 seconds ago
 Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding S ..

Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully

23 seconds ago
 AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL e ..

AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education

25 seconds ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

28 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam cente ..

Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'secu ..

Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media

5 minutes ago
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad mat ..

Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail

8 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

8 minutes ago
 Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justic ..

Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer

8 minutes ago
 Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: ..

Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan