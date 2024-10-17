Three Reports Of Interior Committee Presented In Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
As many as three reports of standing committee on interior were presented in the Senate on Thursday
Thursday.
Thursday.
The reports were presented by Senator Shahadat Awan in the House on behalf of Chairman of the Standing Committee Faisal Saleem Rehman.
The reports included the bill further to amend the prevention of smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the bill further to amend Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the bill to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment), Bill, 2024.
