Three reports on Government bills presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday witnessed presentation of three reports on as many legislative proposals referred to Standing Committees on Planning and Law and Justice.

Chairman Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Junaid Akbar presented reports of the Committee on the Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2017 and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, a member of the Committee Sana Ullaj Khan Mastikhel presented report of the Committee on the Constitution (twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House did not take up legislative business, a motion of thanks and periodical reports of the various Standing Committees.