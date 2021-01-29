UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Reports On Government Bills Presented In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Three reports on Government bills presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday witnessed presentation of three reports on as many legislative proposals referred to Standing Committees on Planning and Law and Justice.

Chairman Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Junaid Akbar presented reports of the Committee on the Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2017 and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, a member of the Committee Sana Ullaj Khan Mastikhel presented report of the Committee on the Constitution (twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House did not take up legislative business, a motion of thanks and periodical reports of the various Standing Committees.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business CPEC 2017 2020

Recent Stories

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

15 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

15 minutes ago

Virus pushes French economy into deep recession

15 minutes ago

Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in aval ..

15 minutes ago

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

22 minutes ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.