Three Reports On Private Members' Bills Presented In Senate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Three reports on Private Members' Bills presented in Senate

The Senate on Wednesday witnessed presentation of three reports on many Private Members' Bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday witnessed presentation of three reports on many Private Members' Bills.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi presented reports of the Committee on the Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Amendment of Article 27).

These bills were introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in the House on November 12, 2018 and December 18, 2018 respectively.

On behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, a member of the Committee Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi presented report of the Committee on the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill was introduced by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani on January 6, 2020.

