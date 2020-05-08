UrduPoint.com
Three Rescue Personnel Tested Positive For Coronovirus

Fri 08th May 2020

Three rescue personnel tested positive for coronovirus

Three personnel of Rescue 1122 have been tested positive with Coronavirus pandemic here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Three personnel of Rescue 1122 have been tested positive with Coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 confirmed that all three officials namely Majid Abbasi, Raja Faiz and Chanvaiz after having symptoms of fever, Sore throat, aches and pain, their blood samples were sent to laboratory and all of three were tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been shifted to a quarantine centre established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

These rescuers were assigned duties in different parts of the city to spray disinfectants and shifting of coronavirus patients, he said.

