Three researchers short listed to present at 25th APRC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) takes immense pride in announcing that three of its researchers, Mr Shah Meer, Miss Sadia and Miss Nomeen were shortlisted to present their research papers at the 25th Annual Population Research Conference (APRC).

The APRC was organized by the Population Association of Pakistan (PAP) on Wednesday, said press released issued here.

Out of 143 abstracts submitted for the conference, only 24 were short listed for presentation after the peer reviewed process, a testament to the high standards of academic excellence upheld at this prestigious event.

Among the 24 selected, three insightful papers authored by BTTN researchers, demonstrating the network’s commitment to advancing socio-economic research in Pakistan.

The conference also featured leading figures in Pakistan's socio-economic field as keynote speakers, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and strategies to address critical population challenges.

This event underscores the vital role of research in shaping policies for sustainable development.

BTTN is honored to contribute to this important dialogue and remains steadfast in its mission to produce impact full research for the betterment of Balochistan and Pakistan.