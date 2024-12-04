Open Menu

Three Researchers Short Listed To Present At 25th APRC

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Three researchers short listed to present at 25th APRC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) takes immense pride in announcing that three of its researchers, Mr Shah Meer, Miss Sadia and Miss Nomeen were shortlisted to present their research papers at the 25th Annual Population Research Conference (APRC).

The APRC was organized by the Population Association of Pakistan (PAP) on Wednesday, said press released issued here.

Out of 143 abstracts submitted for the conference, only 24 were short listed for presentation after the peer reviewed process, a testament to the high standards of academic excellence upheld at this prestigious event.

Among the 24 selected, three insightful papers authored by BTTN researchers, demonstrating the network’s commitment to advancing socio-economic research in Pakistan.

The conference also featured leading figures in Pakistan's socio-economic field as keynote speakers, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and strategies to address critical population challenges.

This event underscores the vital role of research in shaping policies for sustainable development.

BTTN is honored to contribute to this important dialogue and remains steadfast in its mission to produce impact full research for the betterment of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Exchange Tank Event

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

19 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

39 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan