Three restaurants sealed over corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration on Wednesday launched crackdown and sealed three restaurants over corona SOPs violations.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed raided at Gulgasht area where indoor dining services were being provided despite ban by the government.

The restaurants were included Gulgasht Biryani, New Quetta Hotel and Karachi Biryani.