Three retailers held for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum arrested three shopkeepers for serious violations.

According to official sources here Monday, a price control team visited Gulistan Colony and Millat Road areas to inspect prices of edible items. They imposed a Rs55,000 fine on profiteers and arrested three retailers.