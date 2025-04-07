Open Menu

Three Retailers Held For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Three retailers held for profiteering

Price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum arrested three shopkeepers for serious violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum arrested three shopkeepers for serious violations.

According to official sources here Monday, a price control team visited Gulistan Colony and Millat Road areas to inspect prices of edible items. They imposed a Rs55,000 fine on profiteers and arrested three retailers.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan