Three Road Projects To Kick Off In Hazro Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:23 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Member of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Monitoring Committee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada has said that constructing and maintaining road infrastructure is key to civic life development, and the present government must prioritize it for sustainable and rapid social growth and this connection huge fund are allocated during current fiscal year.

He expressed these views at Shafqat Mehmood's Dera after reviewing the ongoing revamping and uplifts work at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jatial in Hazro on Monday.

He said that several road projects are approved and many others are planned and in pipeline in Hazro to improve connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

He said that carpeting of road from Chach interchange to Jehanian would be completed with an allocation of Rs 340 million. He said that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved provision of special funds for two projects under for "Special Repair of Flood Damage roads" in the Hazro. While unveiling details he said that the first project is for repairs on the Awanabad Lundi Link Road, from Gondal Hazro Road to GT Road (N-5), with an estimated cost of Rs. 14.684 Million while the second project involves repairs of cause way and drainage line from Miskeenabad to Ghourghoushti with estimated cost of Rs. 11.403 Million.

