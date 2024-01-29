Open Menu

Three Robber Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Muzaffarabad police have busted three notorious robber gangs and arrested six members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a special crackdown

against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and other valuables at gunpoint.

The police team busted three notorious robber gangs including Altaf Gang, Abdullah Gang and Shaban Gang.

The

police arrested six members of these gangs including the ring leaders Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Altaf and

Shaban.

During the initial investigations, the police recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.2 million including seven

motorcycles, cash, Rs 450,000 and mobile phones from their possession by tracing 24 cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police

sources added.

