Three Robber Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Muzaffarabad police have busted three notorious robber gangs and arrested six members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a special crackdown
against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and other valuables at gunpoint.
The police team busted three notorious robber gangs including Altaf Gang, Abdullah Gang and Shaban Gang.
The
police arrested six members of these gangs including the ring leaders Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Altaf and
Shaban.
During the initial investigations, the police recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.2 million including seven
motorcycles, cash, Rs 450,000 and mobile phones from their possession by tracing 24 cases.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police
sources added.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners
Cart rider hit to death
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: Dr Iqrar13 minutes ago
-
Cart rider hit to death13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls33 minutes ago
-
Bachelor of Engineering Technology curriculum launched34 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh34 minutes ago
-
Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, resumes charge as BISEH chairman34 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif is only option to put country back on growth trajectory: Rana Sana Ullah35 minutes ago
-
President inaugurates 'Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre'44 minutes ago
-
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest with Bangkok Road Sho ..19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assembles around 9mln mobile phones worth $1.5bln in two years : Dr Umar Saif19 minutes ago
-
Counsel General says Arab Health event to provide Pakistani firms exports opportunities17 minutes ago