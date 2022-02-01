UrduPoint.com

Three Robberies Sparks Protest In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Three robberies sparks protest in Muzaffargarh

Hefty amount of cash with mobile phones were robbed in three different incidents took place in the night sparked protest among locals on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Hefty amount of cash with mobile phones were robbed in three different incidents took place in the night sparked protest among locals on Tuesday.

According to police, heavy amount of cash and cell phones were snatched from spots located in suburban area, Shah Jamal situated near Gud Pur intersection.

As per detail, two armed dacoits robbed Currency from Mehtab petrol pump.

A large amount of money and mobile was taken away from a karyana shop' owner named Chaudhry Mushtaq Gujjar at Shah Jamal Mahira road.

A passerby named Ishfaq Gujjar was looted on gun point and deprived of thousands of rupees with mobile device at same location.

The police have registered three separate cases on report of victims and started investigation.

SHO Zahid Laghari assured of tracking down bulgrars very soon, while locals raised protest against increasing insecurity in the area.

