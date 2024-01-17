Three robbers arrested, 12 bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Millat Town police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers

and recovered 12 motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested Adeel, Rashid

and Shehzad who were wanted to police in a number of robbery, theft and

other cases.

Police recovered 12 motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, Rs 200,000 and

weapons from the accused, he added.