Three Robbers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The district police busted a gang involved in dacoity and motorcycle theft besides arresting its three members, including ringleader.

According to the police, a police team arrested Naveed alias Needu, Tahveer and Muhammad Sabir.

During interrogation, seven motorcycles, Rs150,000, weapons and several rounds were recovered from the accused.

The police said the accused were wanted to the police in more than nine cases of dacoity and robbery.

More Stories From Pakistan

