Three robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Phalora police have arrested three robbers, who have looted a passenger van and fled. Stolen goods and illicit weapons were recovered from them.

Pahlora Police Station Sub-Inspector Afzal Ahmed, along with his team, arrested the robbers from Throw Mandi police check-post area where they were fleeing after looting passengers of a van.

A motorcycle, Rs 18,000 in cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons were recovered from the accused.