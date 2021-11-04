UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:55 PM

Three robbers arrested

Phalora police have arrested three robbers, who have looted a passenger van and fled. Stolen goods and illicit weapons were recovered from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Phalora police have arrested three robbers, who have looted a passenger van and fled. Stolen goods and illicit weapons were recovered from them.

Pahlora Police Station Sub-Inspector Afzal Ahmed, along with his team, arrested the robbers from Throw Mandi police check-post area where they were fleeing after looting passengers of a van.

A motorcycle, Rs 18,000 in cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons were recovered from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Van From

Recent Stories

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

25 minutes ago
 Chinese Authorities Tighten Border Control to Prev ..

Chinese Authorities Tighten Border Control to Prevent Import of COVID-19 Cases - ..

2 minutes ago
 President for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

President for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP Govt performa ..

2 minutes ago
 Uzbek IT Minister Dismissed Due to Recent Social N ..

Uzbek IT Minister Dismissed Due to Recent Social Networks Disruptions - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Beautification of Chowks, raods underway to highli ..

Beautification of Chowks, raods underway to highlight historical status of city, ..

5 minutes ago
 Zampa takes five wickets as Australia crush Bangla ..

Zampa takes five wickets as Australia crush Bangladesh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.