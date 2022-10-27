Three robbers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :People's colony police arrested three robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team signaled three suspected persons and during checking illegal weapons were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Ejaz, Ehtisham and Jameel who were wanted by the police in a number of robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.