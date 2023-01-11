Three robbers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Millat town police claimed to have arrested three alleged robbers involved in house robberies here on Wednesday and recovered cash, three motorcycles and three pistols from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police headed by SHO Rana Maghfoor Ahmed raided and arrested three outlawsidentified as Ali Shan alias Mohsin, Samad and Waqas alias Shera.

Investigation was underway.