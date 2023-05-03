Three robbers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Balochni police arrested three robbers after an encounter near Chak No.95-RB late night.

Police said here on Wednesday that three armed bandits were on their looting spree near Chak No.

95-RB when some victims raised alarm due to which the villagers of nearby localities gathered on the spot and encircled the outlaws.

On getting information, area police reached the spot and succeeded in arresting the alleged robbers who were later on identified as Umar Hayat, Allah Rakha and Zain Munir resident of Shahkot.

These accused were also found involved in a robbery in Chak No.99-RB Jandiala couple of days ago while further investigation was underway,police added.