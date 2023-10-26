Three robbers arrested

The police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen bikes and goods from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen bikes and goods from them.

The police said on Thursday that a team of Mela police station arrested Arslan, Bilal and Javed, besides recovering eight bikes and goods worth Rs 430,000 from them.

The accused were involved in eight cases of robbery and dacoity. Further investigation was under way.