Three robbers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen bikes, mobile phone, weapons and goods from their possession.

The police on Sunday day said teams of Bhagtanwala and Bhera police stations had arrested Shahid, Rizwan and Ijaz and recovered five bikes, a mobile, two pistols and goods worth Rs 730,000.

The accused were involved in dozens of cases of robbery. An investigation is ongoing.