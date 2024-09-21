Open Menu

Three Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Three robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Mureedwala police have arrested three robbers and recovered illicit weapons and looted money from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the SHO Mureedwala police station, on a tip-off, nabbed three members of a robber gang, Nadeem, Waqas and Imran, who were wanted to police in a number of cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, Rs900,000 in cash and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

