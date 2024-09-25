Open Menu

Three Robbers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Three robbers, who were also involved in firing on police force during a chase, were arrested on Wednesday.

According to the first information report (FIR), lodged with the police, some five armed robbers took away goats at gunpoint from a cattle pen of Fareed Khan, former union council vice chairman.

SHO Imran Asif, along with his team, started chasing the robbers, after being informed. Seeing the police approaching them, the robbers opened fire on cops. Police retaliated the fire.

Meanwhile, robbers' vehicle struck a divider and overturned. The police arrested three robbers -- Muhammad Farhan, son of Mohammed Imran of Chowk BCG Multan, Zeeshan Ghulfam, son of Rana Gulfam of Mumtaz Abad Multan, and Sohail, son of Talib of Peer Juggi Sharif. A case was registered against the robbers.

Police spokesman said two pistols of 33-bore and goats were recovered from the accused. However, the two other robbers fled the scene, the police said adding that a search operation was under way to arrest the fleeing accused.

