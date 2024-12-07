Open Menu

Three Robbers Arrested After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A police patrol from Muzaffarabad Police Station thwarted a robbery attempt near Red Rose Hotel, apprehending three armed robbers, including an injured during an encounter.

According to police sources, a police team was on routine patrol when it spotted five armed robbers on two motorcycles attempting to rob pedestrians. The suspects opened fire at the police party and the police also retaliated in self-defence.

When the firing subsided, police discovered one robber injured, identified as Sajid s/o Muhammad Hanif. The police confirmed that Sajid was injured by the firing of his own accomplices.

Further combing of the area led to the capture of two other robbers hiding in nearby fields.

They were identified as Naseem Shah and Allah Diwaya. However, two robbers managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The injured robber was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. Police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, previously stolen in Muzaffarabad, along with a 30-bore pistol from the scene.

Police sources said that that the arrested robbers were wanted in multiple robbery and dacoity cases. A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigation is underway.

