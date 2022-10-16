Three robbers arrested after encounter with police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three notorious dacoits after exchange of firing when they were escaping after snatching cash and valuables from three different petrol pumps in district Vehari on Sunday morning.

Taking action on the emergency call received through the police emergency helpline, about three dacoits escaped towards Tiba Sultanpur after snatching cash and valuables from three different petrol pumps of district Vehari. The police officials of Tiba Sultanpur police and Elite Force started chasing the criminals.

All of a sudden, the criminals started firing on the police party and the police officials also retaliated in which all the three dacoits were injured and later arrested by the police recovering from them six illegal weapons and rounds, police sources said and added that the arrested criminals were most wanted criminals and members of a notorious inter-district dacoit gang.

The injured criminals were shifted to hospital where one of them was told to be in critical condition.

The arrested criminals were identified as Arshad Abbasi, Bilal and Rizwan, however, further investigations were underway from them, the police sources added.