Three Robbers Arrested After Shootout With Police In Hassan Abdal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
A shootout between police and robbers in Hassan Abdal on Monday resulted in the arrest of three suspects, with one injured
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A shootout between police and robbers in Hassan Abdal on Monday resulted in the arrest of three suspects, with one injured.
According to police sources, the police spotted four suspicious individuals on Hazara Road, who opened fire when intercepted. The police retaliated, leading to the arrest of Sabiz Ali, Sher Dil and Farman Khan, who sustained a bullet injury.
The fourth accomplice, identified as Dildar Khan, managed to escape. Fortunately, no policeman was injured during the encounter.
The police spokesman revealed that the gang had robbed a cattle dealer, Ziafat Khan of Rs 2.5 million at gunpoint. The stolen money and weapon used in the crime were recovered from the robbers.
The injured suspect was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Hassan Abdal, and the police have launched further investigation into the matter.
