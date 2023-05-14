Three robbers arrested, bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered two motorcycles, cash and weapons.

A police spokesman said Khurarianwala police during patrolling arrested three suspects from Chak No 210-RB.

During interrogation, the suspects were identified as Ateeq, Khizar Abbas and Boota of Chak No 215-RB, Islampura, who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police also recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, weapons and other itemsfrom their possession, the spokesman added.