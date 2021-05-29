Three robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

The police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases.

According to the police, a police team arrested Ali Imran alias Maana, Mateeh and Muhammad Habib besides recovering two motorcycles, two mobile phones, Rs 350,000, weapons and several rounds.

The police said the accused were wanted to the police in more than 17 cases of dacoity and robbery.