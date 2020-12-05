UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Sahianwala police unearthed a robbery incident,arrested three robbers and recovered looted money from their possession.

Police said here on Saturday that three outlaws looted Rs.3.4 million from Haris,manager of a petrol pump, early in the morning on November 23 and escaped from the scene along with booty.

After registration of a case, a special police team was formed under supervision of DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ehsan. The team started investigation scientifically and traced out the accused through footage of CCTV cameras.

The police took Mateeullah and his relative Amir Sohail into custody over suspicion as both the accused were former employees of the petrol pump. However, during interrogation, the accused confessed their crime and nominated their third accomplice Yaseen,resident of chak No.219-JB.

The police recovered looted money from the accused,while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

