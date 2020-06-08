Three Robbers Arrested In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:09 PM
Madina town police arrested three robbers along with illegal weapons from its jurisdiction
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Madina town police arrested three robbers along with illegal weapons from its jurisdiction.
Police said on Monday that the team conducted raid at BB Jan Road and nabbed three robbers including Amir, Suleman and Ilyas and recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was under way.