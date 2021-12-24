UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Arrested In Khanewal

Fri 24th December 2021

Mianchannu Sadar police Khanewal have arrested three accused including the ring leader , all members of a notorious gang of robbers, involved in looting people on highways, police said on Friday

Police spokesman said that accused have confessed to their involvement in around a dozen criminal activities in which they deprived people of cash, jewellery and motorcycles on the roads including highways.

Two motorcycles, gold ornaments and illegal modern weapons were recovered from their possession.

DPO Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas has congratulated Mianchannu Sadar SHO Munawar Gujjar and his team on the achievement.

