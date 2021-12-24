Three robbers arrested in Khanewal

Mianchannu Sadar police Khanewal have arrested three accused including the ring leader , all members of a notorious gang of robbers, involved in looting people on highways, police said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Mianchannu Sadar police Khanewal have arrested three accused including the ring leader , all members of a notorious gang of robbers, involved in looting people on highways, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that accused have confessed to their involvement in around a dozen criminal activities in which they deprived people of cash, jewellery and motorcycles on the roads including highways.

Two motorcycles, gold ornaments and illegal modern weapons were recovered from their possession.

DPO Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas has congratulated Mianchannu Sadar SHO Munawar Gujjar and his team on the achievement.