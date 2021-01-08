UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three robbers during a raid in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three robbers during a raid in Sillanwali police limits.

A police spokesperson said the police conducted a raid and arrested Zafar Iqbal,Jaffar and Muhammad Rizwan with valuables worth Rs 3,26,000.

The accused were wanted to the police in criminal cases, including murder and streetcrime.

The police registered a case against the suspects and started investigations.

