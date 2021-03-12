UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:54 PM

Three robbers arrested in sargodha

Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

Police said on Friday that the team of Laksiyan police station conducted a raid,arrested three robbers including Nasir Abbas, Musharaf Ali and Sarfraz Ahmad and recovered two pistols and stolen goods worth Rs 325,000 from their possession.

Police registered separate cases.

