Three robbers arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

Police said on Friday that the team of Laksiyan police station conducted a raid,arrested three robbers including Nasir Abbas, Musharaf Ali and Sarfraz Ahmad and recovered two pistols and stolen goods worth Rs 325,000 from their possession.

Police registered separate cases.